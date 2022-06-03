The farmers markets are open! Are you in the market for fresh, delicious food? The Jefferson County Local Food guide (in print or found at (http://ccejefferson.org/local-foods) points you to the freshest and best tasting food — grown and produced by your neighbors. Shop at the locations listed and help keep your food dollars circulating in our local economy! In addition to the farmers markets, CSAs, farm stands, and retail stores we usually list, this year we have a section for restaurants, breweries, and wineries who use local ingredients.
Many of our local farmers and farmers markets accept food assistance resources. If you aren’t sure, just ask! If you think you are eligible to receive any of these resources, give our office a call and we can help point you in the right direction for access.
■ SNAP/EBT — Participating farmers markets who accept SNAP/EBT as a whole market will have a central token booth where the EBT card is swiped for payment and in return, wooden tokens are given out to customers to use as payment. For every $5.00 spent in tokens, a $2.00 FreshConnect voucher will be given. SNAP Tokens may be used to purchase SNAP-eligible items from vendors at the market to include fruits, vegetables, plants that produce food, eggs, bread, honey, meat, etc. Individual vendors at a farmers market may also accept SNAP/EBT at their stand so look for signage or ask the vendor if they accept SNAP benefits.
■ Farmers Market Nutrition Program Coupons — Use these coupons ($4.00 increments) to purchase local, fresh fruits and vegetables at a participating farm stand or farmers market vendor. Look for signage or ask the farmer if they accept FMNP at their stand!
■ FreshConnect Coupons/CNY Health Bucks — Use these coupons ($2 increments) to purchase SNAP-eligible items from any vendor at the farmers market. Farm stands and vendors at farmers markets are not required to have special authorization to accept these vouchers, as long as SNAP-eligible items are being purchased! SNAP-eligible items include fruits, vegetables, plants that produce food, eggs, bread, meat, etc.
Using these food resources and/or other forms of payment help support the following reasons for buying food locally.
1. You know where your food came from and you have direct contact with the producer (farm/farmers).
2. In-season produce is often cheaper than the supermarket equivalent, particularly when buying directly from the farmer.
3. You improve your diet by eating more vegetables and fruits.
4. Locally grown produce will be fresher and will last longer in your refrigerator.
5. Experience the world from your local farmers market. Small growers often sell unusual heirloom varieties that are difficult to find elsewhere.
6. Help the planet by reducing your carbon footprint. Less packaging means less plastic waste. Less transportation of food from distant locations saves fuel.
7. Support small businesses! Keep your dollars local by buying from local farmers and farm-stands.
