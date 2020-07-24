Dear Aggie, I’ve been hearing about a food hub in the north country lately and I’m wondering, what’s a food hub?
Thanks for asking. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines a food hub as an organization “facilitating the aggregation, storage, processing, distribution, and/or marketing of locally/regionally produced food products.” But what does all that mean? Let’s break down the terms:
n Aggregation: This means “bringing together.” Food hubs bring together local producers to provide customers with the volume and variety they need. For example: a school wants to serve locally grown sweet corn but no individual farmer has enough corn to supply all the students. The school food service director is likely to give up on the plan, the local farms miss out on a valuable customer and students miss out on learning to love fresh, local corn. A food hub brings together corn from multiple local farms and offers a single point of contact for the school.
n Storage: Many farms don’t have enough space to store their crops once harvested and are forced to sell cheaply on the commodity market, missing opportunities for profitable direct sales. A food hub can provide shared storage facilities for small farms, reducing barriers to entry for new farmers and helping existing farms improve viability. Consumers benefit with longer availability of high-quality local food.
n Processing: This is anything you do to an agricultural product, from bottling milk to cutting carrot sticks. Butchers, cheesemakers, and chefs are all “processors.” When food from a local farm is processed, value is added and the resulting product brings a higher price. Like with storage, small farms lack the ability to process their products and missing on added value that could help their businesses survive. A food hub can facilitate shared processing, allowing local farms to reach new markets and retain more value for the local economy.
n Distribution: This is a challenge for farms, particularly in rural regions like ours. The cost of transportation (a refrigerated truck, gas, a driver) is steep and adds up to a large bill for a small farm. A food hub can provide shared transportation and logistics, allowing farms to get products to customers for less. Once established, regional distribution provides benefits to both producers and consumers, making local food more widely available while giving local farms a consistent market.
n Marketing: Many farmers don’t have the time or inclination to design a catchy Facebook post or develop an effective TV commercial. Up against the advertising budgets of global brands, local farms struggle to keep consumer’s attention on the bounty in their backyards. There are some programs that promote local in a general way (like Taste NY and Buy Locally) but a food hub can develop marketing strategies tailored to the specific needs of local businesses and their customers.
In the north country we have the North Star Food Hub based in Lyons Falls and supporting farms and producers in Lewis, Jefferson, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties. They’ve been delivering to wholesale customers for more than a year and have recently launched an option for retail customers called “Farm Fresh Bags.”
