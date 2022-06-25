A single-family home neighborhood in Los Angeles on Dec. 1. The share of homes listed for sale that took recent price cuts has more than doubled since last year. During the four weeks that ended June 5, 16.2% of listings in L.A. County had at least one price cut, up from 7.5% during the same period last year, Redfin data show Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/TNS