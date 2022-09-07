How to wow with wallpaper

In case you haven’t noticed, wallpaper is back — and it appears that it’s here to stay. A signature staple in the ‘70s, wallpaper later fell from favor. Labeled “dated,” those looking for bold color opted for painted accent walls instead of wallpaper.
These days, wallpaper can be used in a variety of ways from residential to commercial settings, and for many designers it’s the go-to choice for bringing in graphics, prints and color.
Looking for ways to incorporate wallpaper into your home? Here are some top tips.
DO’S
1. Do use wallpaper as an accent wall.
2. Do use wallpaper in spaces where you wish to incorporate graphics and color.
3. Do blend an inspirational wall color with wallpaper to create a cohesive look.
4. Do use wallpaper to help add height or elongate a space.
5. Do use wallpaper such as grass cloth to add texture.
DON’TS
1. Don’t blend different patterns of wallpaper in the same space.
2. Don’t place big wallpaper prints in small spaces such as bathrooms.
3. Don’t overlook an opportunity to use wallpaper in creative ways such as on ceilings.
4. Don’t assume that wallpaper has to bring in an element of color or pattern. Wallpaper can bring a sense of calm and neutrality to spaces as well.
5. Don’t be afraid to go bold and make an inspirational state or create a focal point using wallpaper.
