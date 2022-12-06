Hygge for the holidays

By now you have probably heard of hygge, the Danish term for coziness and contentment. While you can incorporate the concept into your home and lifestyle throughout the year, the holiday season is certainly the perfect time.
Looking for ways to welcome a sense of hygge this holiday season? Begin by evaluating your whole home, then look for ways to uplift each space using these tips.
In nature, each season brings a fresh fragrance and overall scents. Fragrance can also help provide a sense of calm. Consider infusing winter scents into your home over the holiday season such as juniper, fig, pine and sage.
Make spaces in your home that can be used as places for you and your holiday guests to refresh, recharge and renew.
Even if you don’t have a fireplace for everyone to gather around, you can still rearrange your space in order to create a central area that can serve as the hub of holiday activity. Go big with creating a cozy room, or simply setting an attractive communal table.
Natural elements such as wood can help warm a space.
Find calming and soothing music or sounds like water, bells or chimes.
From welcoming your guests with their own cozy throw to providing individual slippers, providing comfort is the cornerstone of hygge.
Evergreens and winter-hardy plants and trees not only help add freshness to a space, but will also help improve overall indoor air quality.
Adding earth tones goes a long way to adding warmth and hygge to a space. Consider warm shades of brown, green, yellow and red.
Natural light not only impacts moods and helps enhance lives but improves a sense of hygge. With the sun setting earlier during winter months, you can also achieve holiday hygge by adding festive elements like string lights and candles.
The Danish are considered to be among the happiest people in the world. Why not use some of these tips to create a sense of well-being and calm into your home this holiday season?
