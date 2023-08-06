Incandescent lightbulb ban goes into effect

Energy-efficient light bulbs are set up to replace older incandescent ones in a home in San Jose, California. Karen T. Borchers/San Jose Mercury News

 KAREN T. BORCHERS

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Updated federal energy efficiency standards went into effect Tuesday banning the sale of most incandescent bulbs across in the U.S.

The new standards, announced in April 2022, effectively remove incandescent and halogen lightbulbs from the market in favor of fluorescent and LED bulbs, which are more energy-efficient.

