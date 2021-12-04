SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation is providing monthly online “Loon Zoom” presentations about loon behavior, vocalizations, wildlife pathology and research.
Five presentations will be offered at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month from December to April.
“We are pleased to offer these fun and engaging online presentations while waiting for spring and the return of loons to Adirondack lakes,” said wildlife veterinarian and biologist Dr. Nina Schoch, executive director of the nonprofit Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation.
The presentations:
Dec. 9: “Another Light Lesson in Loon Music.”
Dr. Jay Mager, of Ohio Northern University, will lead an intriguing discussion of “loon music,” focusing on the acoustic structure and function of vocal signals in common loons.
Jan. 13: “Loon CSI: Why Do Loons Die?”
Dr. Mark Pokras, a retired wildlife rehabilitator from Tufts Wildlife Clinic, North Grafton, Mass., will reveal the pathology work that occurs behind the scenes after a loon dies in order to determine the cause of death.
Feb. 10: “Loon Monitoring in Wisconsin and the Upper Midwest.”
Erica LeMoine of the Sigurd Olson Environmental Institute will provide an overview of LoonWatch, other Midwestern loon programs, and loons and lake culture in the Midwest.
March 10: “Loon Lessons.”
James D. Paruk is a professor of biology at St. Joseph’s College, Maine, and has been studying common loons across North America for the past 28 years. He will talk about his new book, “Loon Lessons,” and his evolutionary approach to understanding their behavior and life history strategy.
April 14: “Adirondack Loon Protection Tools.”
Jennifer Denny, education doordinator for the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation, will discuss ongoing loon conservation and research projects in the Adirondacks. Join Jen to learn how to become involved with the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation.
To learn more, and to register for one or more presentations, visit www.adkloon.org. The cost is $10/presentation (free for ACLC donors). Preregistration is required to receive an email invitation to the Loon Zoom meetings. Space is limited, organizers say, is limited.
