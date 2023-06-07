Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 67F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.