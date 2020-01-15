MASSENA — The Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce is taking the lead in an effort to get a downtown makeover, courtesy of an HGTV show called “Home Town Takeover.”
Ben and Erin Napier, hosts of the HGTV show, are looking for towns to make over after successfully revitalizing their hometown of Laurel, Miss.
Applicants must meet certain criteria, including having a population of fewer than 40,000 residents, containing buildings with outstanding architecture that would benefit from revitalization, and having a Main Street area that is in desperate need of a makeover.
“We need a makeover, but I’d say we’ve been doing a pretty good job,” Chamber Executive Director Nathan Lashomb said.
He’s looking for the support of the community to make Massena’s application stand above the rest.
“I think that we have a shot,” Mr. Lashomb said.
He’s asking community members to submit videos or photographs that express what they love about Massena and why the downtown needs a makeover.
Anyone who would like to do a video, but doesn’t have the means can drop by the Chamber office, 16 Church St., between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and they’ll help create a video in their offices.
“They do prefer video over photographs, so we’re going to work to get that done as quickly as possible,” Mr. Lashomb said.
Individuals can talk about their recollections of a time when the downtown corridor was booming, and as the economy has taken a turn for the worse, so did downtown.
“Give us the reasons why you think we deserve this more than anyone else. What makes you stay here? What makes this place the place that people should come to? Why is this a great place to live?” he said.
Photographs can also help Massena’s case.
“We’re specifically looking for some classic pictures of the heyday. I’m going to focus on the renovation of the theater. I think this is a perfect project for the theater renovation,” Mr. Lashomb said.
Another way to grab the attention of HGTV officials is leave a comment on their Twitter page (@hgtv) about why this town deserves a makeover, he said.
“Even if people don’t want to submit something or don’t think they can elaborate enough, they also ask people to comment on their Twitter feed,” he said.
Community input was important, Mr. Lashomb said.
“The more we get, the better chance we have of getting this. We’re going to do the best we can in the time we have. We’ll take the best of the best and make this work,” he said.
Entries can be sent via Facebook Messenger to the Chamber’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/massenachamber/), the “Chamber Dude” Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/chamberdude/) or by email to info@massenachamber.com. The deadline to submit content to the Chamber is Jan. 27.
HGTV’s six-episode special event is scheduled to air in 2021.
