Modern farmhouse style still going strong

This cozy cottage in California exhibits the modern farmhouse aesthetic. onekindesign com

Modern farmhouse style has been all the rage — in magazines, on design TV shows and in homes across the country.

According to a study by Ruby Home, modern farmhouse is the leading home interior style across the United States. The style is a blend of classic and contemporary and is known for its mixture of old and new.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.