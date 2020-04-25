ROCHESTER — The Nature Conservancy, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, is offering several ways for people to connect with nature, and each other, online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Conservancy, in a news release, noted the following options:
n Learn About Nature:
Want to share conservation with your children while schools are closed? The Nature Conservancy has created Nature Lab to help students learn the science behind how nature works for us and how we can help keep it running strong. Resources are available for grades K-12 at nature.org/naturelab
n Discover Nature:
Water is inside all of us. It’s the lifeline that connects us to every living organism. “H20: The Molecule that Made Us” is a three-part documentary series that takes viewers on a journey around the world with The Nature Conservancy’s Giulio Boccaletti and other experts grappling with the intersection of water, society and nature. The series began on Wednesday and continues for the next two Wedneadays. Locally, it airs at 9 p.m. on WPBS-DT.
n Be a Citizen Scientist
Looking for ways to participate in citizen science efforts while you’re stuck at home? From counting backyard birds to learning to recognize invasive species, you can help protect nature from home. The conservancy has collected an array of programs from other great organizations at nature.org/coolgreenscience.
Visit nature.org/newyork for more on how -NatureConnects us.
The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.
