WATERTOWN — Artists are demonstrating how adversity can inspire creativity as the North Country Arts Council hosts the exhibit, “Per Asperda Ad Astra.”
The exhibit, with a Latin name meaning “Through Adversity to the Stars,” opens Sunday, the National Day of Service and Remembrance (Patriot Day). The exhibit’s official opening is from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St.
The exhibit runs there through Saturday, Oct. 1, in the building’s lobby.
The NCAC says the exhibit “spotlights themes from artists who discovered, leaned on or further developed their passion for creation during recent hard times, through recovery and rebirth as an artist.”
Monica Stadalski of Evans Mills is one of those artists and she welcomes the theme. She’s a native of Alaska and most of her work revolves around plants, animals and spiritual themes mixed with meditation and magic. She predominantly works in watercolor.
“We should all know we’re never alone in our struggles,” Ms. Stadalski said. “It’s also helpful for all of us to understand that you can go through something devastating and still come out the other side.”
In December of 2017, her son, Nicholas J. Hunt, 27, died by suicide. One of Ms. Stadalski’s pieces in “Per Asperda Ad Astra” is related to that tragedy. She named it “Kintsugi Heart.”
“I had remembered that in Japanese culture, they would use gold to fix broken pottery so that it was still aesthetically pleasing,” Ms. Stadalski said. “This technique actually became an art form and a testament to turning the broken into something useful and beautiful.”
The artist captured that essence in a painting, represented by a broken heart mended with gold, with a cherry blossom branch signifying “rebirth that can happen after destruction.”
The creative process has helped Ms. Stadalski through adversity.
“I’m not sure where I’d be without it,” she said. “The act of creating and expressing is therapeutic and while I’m not an art therapist, I do know first-hand how profound the results can be.”
Ms. Stadalski said she knows many people who have started their art journey as a way of processing trauma, and went on to become successful artists.
“Having a space to express yourself freely, without the judgment of others can be extremely liberating,” she said. “Not only that, it’s a lot of fun too.”
Ms. Stadalski is one of the many artists who have found inspiration during the pandemic.
“The pandemic was unlike anything any of us had ever experienced before — so many unknowns and so much fear,” she said. “I was able to use my art as an escape from the news and place my attention on something that brought joy instead of focusing on something I knew was out of my control.”
She also took several classes during the height of the pandemic.
“Even though I’m not in school I love to learn new things, so that kept me busy,” Ms. Stadalski said. “I was also focused on finishing up and promoting my new oracle deck.”
Oracle decks, containing cards, are a tool of self-reflection.
“Oracle decks are very much like writing down an affirmation to have with you during the day, but in a convenient deck,” Ms. Stadalski said. “I think we’re all looking for answers and encouragement in this life. I enjoy creating these cards as a way of helping other people find some joy and magic in the everyday.”
She created her first deck, “Muse, The Artist’s Oracle”, especially for creatives who are looking for encouragement. Her second deck, “Drawn Together,” was published earlier this year.
“This was an interesting one because the idea came because of a failed Halloween event. I was offering intuitively inspired cards, created specifically for the individual that ordered one, but not many people showed up to the event, so I began offering them on my website,” she said. “I had the idea to only create 54 of them, which would become a deck of its own.”
She sold out of the 54 originals in less than a week.
“It took me about a month to paint them all and mail them out to their owners. I kept the digital copy and from that the deck was born and why its called ‘Drawn Together.’”
Ms. Stadalski’s art is generally bright and colorful.
“I think we’re all naturally drawn to certain things, and for me bright color is one of them, especially purples and greens,” she said. “I use the colors I love in my artwork. It makes me feel good to use them and I find it uplifting, which I hope translates to the viewer.”
Ms. Stadalski grew up a military brat.
“My father was in the Army for 27 years and retired in Alaska, so I spent all of my formative years growing up in Delta Junction, Alaska,” she said.
She also married into the military, which led her to the north country and Fort Drum in the early 1990s. Following a divorce, she remained in the area.
She remarried and moved to Evans Mills, where her children grew up. Monica and George D. Stadalski have been married for over 20 years. Ms. Stadalski is a former employee of Watertown-based WPBS, where she worked at a couple of positions. From 2011 to November of 2017, she was the public broadcaster’s creative marketing coordinator.
“I decided to leave WPBS to pursue my art full time,” she said. “I had been taking online art classes — part-time for seven years — through the Academy of Art University, a private school based in San Francisco. The timing just seemed right. I left the weekend prior to Thanksgiving. Three weeks later, my son took his own life.”
Her life then imploded.
“I felt as though I was living in a fog for a very long time,” Ms. Stadalski said. “Needless to say, my art career plans were put on hold. After about a year, I managed to find my footing through family, friends, meditation and spiritual work. Losing a child shifts your perspective on everything. I was able to turn to creating art as a way of processing my own grief, and connecting with my son.”
The details
n WHAT: The exhibit, “Per Aspera Ad Astra,” presented by the North Country Arts Council.
n WHEN: Sunday through Oct. 1 at the Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St., Watertown. The official opening is from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.