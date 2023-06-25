SARANAC LAKE — Standing in their yard on a sunny afternoon last week, Keith and Marge Murphy couldn’t believe how much attention their lawn was getting.
No, it isn’t the grass or the flowers catching the attention of residents. It’s a set of metal lawn ornaments — three goats and one chicken — that the Lake Flower Avenue couple move around and dress up in the front yard of their home.
The original goat, Greta, who’s the larger white-painted mother of the lawn decor family, came to the Murphys well before they moved from North Carolina to Saranac Lake several years ago. Greta found her way to the couple via a Florida yard sale six years ago. After spending a few days finishing off the camping trip with them, Greta went to live at their North Carolina home. They moved from Charles Street in Saranac Lake to Lake Flower Avenue in December.
Marge describes the interest in Greta as almost immediate.
“We liked her because she was different,” Marge said of first seeing Greta.
Gus was the second goat to join the herd and came around just a year ago. He was also picked up at a lawn sale — this time in Lake Clear. Gus stands out for his rusty color and the chain necklace he often sports.
This is also when the Murphys began to move their two wards around.
“It started with Gus on top of the tree stump, partially to keep him away from the snowplows,” Keith quipped.
The third and final goat is baby Gilbert.
“I saw him on eBay, he’s sort of an anniversary present,” Marge said. She and Keith celebrated 38 years together this spring. They got married in 1985.
It was when they had Gilbert in tow that the Murphys became aware of their new fame.
Marge remembers seeing a Facebook post about her goats.
“It said something like ‘Oh my God, the goats have a baby’… and everyone seemed to know what she was talking about!” she said.
After that, the Murphys started to arrange more complex scenes on their lawn. The goats climbing a telephone pole; Gilbert riding Greta; all three goats in a kayak; all three sheltering on a now-overturned kayak.
They also added a chicken to the mix, as well. The chicken arrived on the Murphys’ porch, seemingly dropped off by a passerby. Marge took to Facebook to try to discover who exactly left the decoration and return the chicken to its home, “but no one would admit they dropped it off,” Marge said. She added that other people have offered her more animals, but she keeps declining them.
A few days later, after polling other residents on Facebook, the chicken was named “Henrietta” and added to the pack.
The Murphys say that they have plenty of ideas for new setups at the moment.
“I wake up at 4 a.m. thinking about goats now!” Keith said.
Currently, each scene lasts about three days; however, going forward, the Murphys plan to shy away from elaborate plays and toward a more “Where’s Waldo” experience. They say that they want to avoid becoming “tacky.”
Keith said that “of course, the Potsdam toilets came to our mind” but that he’s trying to keep his goat display a little more “classy” than some consider the rows of porcelain.
“So many people have found happiness in the goats, we’ll keep trying our hardest to keep it entertaining,” Keith said. However, Keith thinks with a grin that he and Marge have “absolutely” enjoyed the goats more than anyone else.
Keith and Marge Murphy’s Lake Flower Goat House — and Greta, Gus, Gilbert, and Henrietta — can be found on Lake Flower Avenue, near Fogarty’s Marina in Saranac Lake.
