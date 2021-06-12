A red fox explores the surroundings on an early evening in late May on Hillside Drive, town of Watertown. According to the National Wildlife Federation, “Red foxes have adapted well to suburban and rural communities. While other large predators have been pushed away from human development, red foxes took advantage of the changed habitat. They live in parks and woodland edges, and red foxes will readily eat whatever is available. They are solitary, so it’s easy for them to hide and escape people.” They can run up to 40 miles per hour. Chris Brock/Watertown Daily Times