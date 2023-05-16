Main Street smells of spring

Peggy Norton, left, and Marion Mound, of Queensbury-based Jim Gerard Landscape Maintenance, transplant pansies into a flower bed on Main Street in Lake Placid last week. Norton and Mound had a busy day of installing fresh spring flowers into the village’s soil beds and flower pots along the main village drag. They said they’ll be back this summer to take out the pansies and plant a new floral display. Lauren Yates/Adirondack Daily Enterprise
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.