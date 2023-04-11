The Garden Guy and Mrs. Jan moved to our present house in spring 2019. Ideas flowed like a waterfall for backyard plantings, while the front yard was daunting, for one big reason: It is over a half-acre with a steep upward slope toward the home.

The Garden Guy was raised in west Texas, where trees were the occasional mesquite. Here in west Georgia, I felt like I was in a forest. Thankfully, in between Texas and Georgia, I got a lot of boots-on-the-ground training while working as a horticulture specialist for Mississippi State University.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.