Programs help vets dig into agriculture

What services are available to veterans starting in agriculture?
After getting out of the military, many veterans find adjusting to civilian life challenging. Getting involved in agriculture can provide a peaceful and productive outlet. Whether it be a few chickens and a garden in the backyard, a small homestead, or a professional career in an agricultural field, more and more veterans are finding the small challenges in agriculture rewarding. If you are staying in the north country area or moving to a new state, there are many resources available for veterans who are interested in getting started in agriculture.
The Farm OPS program through Cornell Cooperative extension of Jefferson County offers services for active duty, transitioning and veterans from all branches of the military. Farm OPS takes an individualized approach and accommodates each participant’s interest, experience, skill level, and time constraints. Farm OPS provides in person consultation and farm visits to assist you in accomplishing your agricultural goals. Along with regular, in- person training on a variety of agricultural topics, Farm OPS also offers scholarships to various courses to include the Cornell Small Farm Projects online courses. These courses cover a variety of agricultural courses including business management and planning, basic livestock husbandry, basic horticulture and many more. The courses can be taken at your own pace and are available throughout the year.
The Farmer Veteran Coalition is another organization that helps veterans in the agricultural community. Farm Veteran Coalition offers various training opportunities throughout the United States, to include internships and formal training programs. They offer assistance in branding through the Homegrown by Hero’s Label, which certifies farmers to sell their products as veteran owned and produced.
They also have small grant opportunities through the Freedom Fellowship Fund, which provides beginning veteran farmers with equipment or materials that will help them with their agricultural businesses. Visit their website at https://farmvetco.org/ for more information.
People often ask what type of funding opportunities are available for veterans. While currently there are no grants available for those who are just starting an agricultural business, there are low interest loan opportunities for beginning farmers. Farm Credit East offers several opportunities for beginning farmers, visit their website at https://www.farmcrediteast.com/ for more information.
Getting stated in any new career or project can be intimidating, and sometimes just figuring out where to begin is one of the biggest challenges. For assistance in starting your journey in agriculture, contact John Buneta, soldier and veteran in agriculture specialist, at jbb399@cornell.edu , to explore what opportunities are out there and find out which path is best for you and your family.
