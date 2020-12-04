PULASKI – The Selkirk Landing Apartments project in the village of Pulaski is becoming a reality on a 28.5-acre piece of long-vacant land, recently sold for $196,000, and in about a year to be bustling with a multi-generational mix of residents in a progessive-minded housing development in part overseen by Oswego County Opportunities.
The $19.4 million project will result in 64 new residential apartments located on Salina State (Route 11) just across from Pulaski Academy and Central Schools high school, and will comprise a multi-generational complex with 20 duplex buildings consisting of 40 units and one senior building consisting of 24 units. The duplexes will contain 16 one-bedroom, 715 square foot units, 14 two-bedroom, 1,066 square foot units, and 10 three-bedroom, 1,264 square foot units for families earning up to 60% of the area’s median income. Other features of the duplex apartments include rear patios, Energy Star appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and a community room with laundry facilities and a full kitchen.
Four units will be fully accessible and adapted, move-in ready and marketed to households with at least one member who has a mobility impairment. These units will include a roll-in shower with attached seat. In addition, two units will be fully adapted for persons with hearing and/or vision impairments.
The senior building will be a two-story, 24,394 square foot, wood frame building consisting of 22 one-bedroom units, each 741 square feet in size, and two two-bedroom units, each measuring 952 square feet, for seniors 55 years old and over earning up to 60% of the area’s median income. The senior building will include an elevator, Energy Star appliances, a laundry room on each floor, and a community room with kitchen.
Tenants of the duplexes will pay for electric and gas, while tenants of the senior building will only pay for electric. The owner of the project, Selkirk Landing Apartments, L.P., a limited partnership formed between Lakewood Development II of East Syracuse and the Oswego Housing Development Council, will pay for the senior building’s water, sewer, heat, and hot water.
In addition, the project provides for a 2,897 square foot community facility, dubbed “The HUB,” operated by OCO, that will provide support services to both the residents of Selkirk Landing and the Pulaski community. The HUB will have its own parking lot and will be a completely separate building with separately metered utilities.
Twenty of Selkirk Landing’s units will include support services and rental subsidies provided by Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) with funding provided by New York’s Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative. The designated units will be non-age restricted and located within the duplexes. Twelve units will be set aside for individuals with serious mental illness, four units will be set aside for individuals with a mental health diagnosis, and four units will be set aside for individuals with a substance use disorder. OCO will provide, in addition to the support services for the 20 units, staffing of between eight and 12 employees for the community service HUB facility designed to increase access for the community to services, opportunities, and support systems. OCO helps unemployed and underemployed low-income people overcome barriers to obtaining and maintaining employment. OCO also offers transportation assistance that includes transportation to childcare, work, and school.
In their long-term comprehensive plan, the village of Pulaski recognized the need for an additional living community for retirees and identified residential development as one of seven categories the plan needed to target.
The Selkirk Landing project has received the necessary public approvals including a zoning variance and site plan approval. The site has no recognized environmental conditions. At its Sept. 2019 meeting, the village of Pulaski’s Planning Board agreed the project would not have a significant environmental impact and declared a negative declaration with regard to the State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR). A negative declaration means the Board finds no environmental problems with the project.
Construction is expected to last 16 months with a certificate of occupancy expected in November 2021.
