Registration underway for Master Gardener course
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County will hold online training via Zoom for the Master Gardener Volunteer Program during the month of April. This compact, intensive training will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Thursdays, April 5 through 29.
The program includes instruction in all aspects of horticulture including botany, soils, entomology, plant pathology, pest management, pesticides, organic gardening, composting, weeds, invasive species, turfgrass, herbaceous plants, woody plants, pruning, fruit and vegetable production, plant propagation, landscaping, and organic gardening. The $200 fee includes all materials. More information can be found at wdt.me/mastergardener.
After completing the course participants will be required to participate in a service learning project. The project will include weekly gardening tasks and hands-on learning at the Urban Mission garden.
The registration deadline is March 1. For more information, contact Sue Gwise at sjg42@cornell.edu or 315-788-8450.
