Cornell Cooperative Extension and several local businesses and organizations are celebrating Jefferson County’s cheesemaking heritage on Saturday, June 4, with the first Hungry for History event.
Participants will be provided with map of participating locations where they can:
— Tour historic Stone Mills and learn about Jefferson County’s dairy heritage
— Eat specialty cheese dishes at local restaurants and food trucks
— Tour local dairy farms and sample cheese
— Learn about opportunities available through the Taste NY program
— Watch cooking demonstrations using local cheese
— Sample recipes
— Enter to win prizes and raffles
Participating locations include:
— Taste NY in the North Country Welcome Center
— Stone Mills Museum, LaFargeville
— The Cheese Store, Watertown
— Great Lakes Cheese, Adams
— Adams Cheese Shop
— Bechaz Riverdale Cheese, Clayton
— 1000 Islands River Rat Cheese, Clayton
— Old McDonald’s Farm/North Harbor Dairy, Sackets Harbor
— Grimshaw Dairy, Adams
— Flashback Brewing Company, Watertown
— City Dawgz, Watertown
— Bella’s, Clayton
— Country Cousins Farm, Evans Mills
Brochures with the tour activities, locations and map, along with a punch card for prizes and raffles can be picked up at our office, 203 North Hamilton Street Watertown, NY 13061 or at the first tour stop of the day. More information can be found here: http://ccejefferson.org/events/2022/06/04/hungry-for-history
We hope to see you on June 4th as you explore Jefferson County and learn more about our local food history.
