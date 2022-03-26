Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with showers. High 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.