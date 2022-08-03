My article a couple of weeks ago mentioned leftovers as a way to save money on food. Not everyone loves leftovers, but embracing them can save time and money.
Change It Up
Give those leftovers a whole new life! Just because you’re eating the same thing every day doesn’t mean it needs to TASTE the same… Serve it with a twist!
n Got meat, chicken, or another protein? Shred it or chop it. Then serve it over salads or saucy veggie noodles. Mix it into soup. Press it into a quesadilla, fold it up in a wrap, or divvy it up among lettuce cups. Stir it into a simple veggie stir-fry. Since the flavor profile is pretty neutral, you can easily change it up with different sauces and condiments.
n Is it a big batch of chili or stew that you’re bored with? Eating it with a spoon isn’t the only option. Enjoy it over a plate of whole grain pasta, cauliflower rice, veggie noodles, or mashed potato/cauliflower. Change the flavor with hot sauce or seasoning blends. You can even stir cream cheese. And what about chili as a protein-packed omelet topper?!
n Casseroles taking up your fridge space? It’s all about the toppings. Sour cream and salsa will take it in a zesty direction. Hot sauce can really transform the taste. And an over-easy egg on top will make it breakfast worthy.
Don’t be afraid to get creative and use whatever’s in your fridge or pantry!
Or Freeze It!
Just because you’re bored with those leftovers now, doesn’t mean you won’t appreciate them a few weeks later … especially when you’re pressed for time, need something to throw in your lunch box for the next day, or really just don’t feel like cooking (this last one gets me a lot!)
n Step 1: Divide the food into individual servings. First, make sure the food is cool or room temp. (If you put hot or warm food in the freezer, it could partially thaw the foods around it.) Then divide up your portions. The food will thaw and reheat faster & more evenly when you take it out later. Plus, you’ll be able to easily prepare the exact number of servings you need.
n Step 2: Wrap & freeze. The better you wrap your food, the longer it’ll last and the fresher it’ll taste. For handheld items, securely wrap each one in plastic wrap (or your food wrap of choice); then transfer them to a sealable freezer-safe bag or container, remove as much air as possible, and seal. For everything else, use a freezer-safe sealable container; if you plan on using the microwave to reheat the food, make sure it’s also microwave safe. Pick one that’s a little larger than the food itself; food can expand when it freezes and can bubble up when it’s reheated.
n Step 3: Time to thaw. Your best bet is to transfer the food to the fridge the night before you plan to eat it, then reheat it once you’re ready to eat. You can also use the thaw setting on your microwave for a quick turnaround. Remove any wrap first, and make sure the container is microwave safe! For meals and soups (anything not handheld), vent the lid.
n So, what can you freeze? Foods that freeze and reheat well include meat, poultry, fish, baked goods, soups, stews, meatloaves, casseroles, burger patties, oatmeal, and other cooked grains. Veggies with high water content like spaghetti squash, zucchini, cucumbers, and celery don’t turn out well after defrosting. Sturdier veggies like broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots are fine.
If you want to freeze in-season produce such as berries, wash, remove stems, pat dry and put on a cookie sheet in an individual layer in the freezer. When frozen through, transfer to freezer bags or containers. Like with leftovers, remove as much air as possible.
