Is the saltshaker a permanent figure on your table? Do you automatically reach for it at restaurants? For many of us, it’s an automatic engrained behavior. We don’t even taste food before we salt it up. However, you may be hearing from your doctor and other sources to watch your sodium or salt intake. What does this mean?
The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend no more than 2,300mg (about a teaspoon) a day for most adults. While not everyone is on a sodium-restricted diet, experts do often say that the typical American generally consumes more sodium than they should. The problem, however, is less frequently the saltshaker and more often the sodium found in packaged and processed foods. (Example: When was the last time you checked the sodium in your bread?) If you have medical or other reasons to trim your sodium intake, here are some tips.
1. Rinse canned items. Rinsing canned beans and veggies can eliminate about 35% of what is listed on the label. And speaking of canned items, look for no-salt-added varieties.
2. Reduce or leave off condiments. Mustard, hot sauce, salad dressings — they are all high in sodium. You can look for reduced-sodium varieties or use substitutes like chili powder and vinegar.
3. Be aware of your deli meat! These are highly processed and often contain way over your daily allotment. You might be better off skipping these and opting for fresh meat you cook yourself.
4. Tomatoes to the rescue. For any recipe that calls for jarred salsa, try fresh pico de gallo or a DIY blend of chopped tomatoes, onions, and herbs. You can also use canned crushed tomatoes in place of pizza sauce or pasta sauce. Just season it up (without salt), and you’re good to go.
5. Check out those labels. Spend some time at the store, flipping over packages and finding your best bets! The numbers might surprise you…
And here is a reminder about what some of those claims on food packages mean.
n Reduced/Less Sodium: Compared to the regular version of that food, this has at least 25% less sodium. (Just because it has LESS doesn’t mean it’s LOW in sodium.)
n Light in Sodium: Similarly, this has at least 50% less sodium than the original.
n Low Sodium: Typically 140mg or less per serving. Very Low = 35mg or less.
n No Salt Added: This one really depends on how high in sodium the food itself is to begin with. Still, it generally signals something is pretty low in salt.
n Sodium Free: The lowest of the low; 5mg or less per serving.
