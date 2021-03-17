PULASKI — The Pulaski Library and the village of Pulaski are sponsoring a SLELO “Zoom” program on urban forestry. It will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.
If people are not able to watch it “live”, a website of the recorded program will be provided. To obtain a “Zoom Invite” to the program, send an email address to the Pulaski Public Library, the Pulaski Village Office or call 315-298-2717 or 315-298-2622.
SLELO stands for St. Lawrence-Eastern Lake Ontario. It was formed in 2011, with the goal of protecting this area from invasive species. For more information go to sleloinvasives.org.
