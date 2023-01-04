Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 36F. ENE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 36F. ENE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.