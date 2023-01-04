CANTON — Traditional Arts in Upstate New York will host a Blade and Tool Sharpening Workshop this month.
Blade and Tool Sharpening 101 will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 14 at the TAUNY Center, 53 Main St., Canton. The cost is $10.
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 4:15 pm
Tired of dull sewing shears, carving tools and kitchen knives? Tam Iverson will show you how to spruce up your tired blades and tools for perfectly clean cuts and user safety. You are welcome to bring your own blades, tools and sharpeners if you have them.
Registration is required. The $10 includes the use of sharpening tools provided by the instructor. There is no class size limit.
Register online at tauny-folkstore.myshopify.com/collections/programs. Contact tilly@tauny.org for more information.
