Today is my Grandpa’s birthday! Happy Birthday to one of my favorite people in the whole world. I’m blessed to be close to my family. In recent years we have invoked a new tradition of just the two of us going out for a birthday lunch. It is such a treat to have that one-on-one time to catch up, talk about the past, or talk about the future. I always learn something new. When I think about all I am thankful for, these moments are at the top of my list. November has become a time to take stock of everything for which we are grateful. I try to do this often, not just in November, and especially when I am feeling particularly sad or anxious or down. Research has shown that “counting our blessings” has a positive impact on our mental health. It can help reframe our mindset and provide a more positive outlook. In positive psychology research, gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness. Gratitude helps people feel more positive emotions, “relive” good experiences, improve health, deal with adversity, and build strong relationships.
Studies have also looked at how being grateful can improve relationships. For example, a study of couples found that individuals who took time to express gratitude for their partner not only felt more positive toward the other person, but also felt more comfortable expressing concerns about their relationship. Managers who remember to say “thank you” to people who work for them find that those employees feel motivated to work harder. These examples benefit both people in the relationship.
