Dear Aggie: I was recently stationed at Fort Drum and would like to try ice fishing —but I’m from down South and have never been on the ice before. How do I know when the ice is safe?
Whether you are ice fishing, ice skating, playing hockey, snow shoeing, cross-country skiing or snowmobiling, going out on the ice is a great way to enjoy the outdoors during our long winter months. But like any outdoor activity, safety should be the first priority. When talking about ice safety, there are many factors that come into play. No ice is 100% safe, but here are some tips to help keep you safe (and dry) on the ice this winter season.
Always know the thickness of any ice before you walk onto it. When walking or skiing, look for ice that is at least 4 or 5 inches thick. For snowmobiles or ATVs, 5 to 8 inches is required. Small cars or light pickup trucks need no less than 8 and preferably at least 12 inches. For medium pickups, 12 to 15 inches is needed. These are minimum recommendations based upon ice that has formed in perfect conditions. Unfortunately, how thick the ice has frozen can vary considerably from location to location, including within the same body of water. Ice may be thick in one spot and thin in another.
Any moving water such as currents, springs or river mouths, will reduce ice formation and can create thin spots. Manmade structures such as dams, bridges, or dock bubblers can also reduce ice thickness. Research where you are going for water depth, inflows/outflows of streams or creeks, and so on. Make sure you look up any local laws and regulation on what activities or vehicles are allowed on the ice; some places have restrictions or curfews. Talking to people at the local bait shop or boat launch can give you some insight on current ice conditions, common problem areas, and the safest locations.
Don’t forget that if you take a vehicle on the ice and it goes through, you are responsible for its retrieval and cleanup of environmental damage. Extraction may require hiring specialized divers or equipment. Fine and penalties as well as repairs to your vehicle can make losing a vehicle through the ice very expensive. Insurance often does not cover these costs, so be sure to check with your insurance company first.
Study the ice before you step onto it. The color of ice can give you clues as to its strength. Clear or blue ice is a sign of strong, newly formed ice. White ice is a sign of small air pockets frozen within the ice, which can be brittle. Gray or slushy ice could be signs of melting or “rotten” ice, which can lead to weak spots.
Check the weather before you go out, and research what the weather was like at your destination for the past few days. Recent rain/snow or thawing/freezing can have an effect on ice strength. Large lakes, such as Lake Ontario, may have thick ice near the shore but may not be frozen at all in the middle. This open water, which may be father than you can see, may cause stress and cracking on the frozen sections. This stress can vary with wind and wave action.
With all these things to consider for ice safety, it is always best for beginners to go with more experienced individuals, particularly individuals familiar with the peculiarities of a given location. Children should always be with an adult when on or around frozen bodies of water. Everyone, regardless of experience, should go out with a buddy and tell someone who’s not going out where they are going and when they should be back.
With these tips, and a little bit of caution and common sense, you will be able to have a safe and enjoyable winter season on our beautiful north country waters. For more detailed information about ice safety, activities on the ice, and nearby ice fishing spots, visit the New York Department of Environmental Conservation’s webpage at: www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7733.html.
Question answered by John Buneta, FarmOps program coordinator for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.