Viva Magenta is the hot new color for 2023, according to Pantone, the gurus of all things color. Specifically, it is Pantone 18-1750. In the garden world, flowers will never be able to be bred so specifically so as to reach a Pantone number. We as gardeners, horticulturists, landscape and container designers, however, want to participate; we love this time of the year. Thus, Viva Magenta becomes somewhat subjective. That being said, I first nominate Superbena Royale Plum Wine verbena as a gardening pick for the color of the year.

Before I decided to go out on this limb, so to speak, I asked Google, “Is plum a color of magenta?” The results said absolutely, that it was considered the darkest shade of magenta. Home improvement TV host Bob Vila has a post on Viva Magenta on his website, too (bobvila.com). He shows paint chip cards showing the various shades. There at the bottom of both were colors that matched Superbena Royale Plum Wine to perfection. (Of course, Bob doesn’t say that, he just shows that on the card.)

Tribune Wire

