THOUSAND ISLAND PARK — The Thousand Island Park Landmark Society will feature the pleasures of porches at its Cottage and Garden Tour on July 20.
The tour’s theme, “Porches: Character Defining Features,” reflects an aspect of life at the park, as one can observe on any given early summer evening. Residents gather on their porches regaling stories of days gone by and of current events and gossip, making the porches the heart of a summer home.
There will be two sessions, one beginning at 9 a.m. and one at 1 p.m. Both begin with a presentation at the tabernacle. This is the first tour since 2019, when COVID-19 paused the annual event.
In addition, usually being in a prominent position in the front of the cottage, the porch is the first thing and sometimes only view seen by a passerby. For those fortunate enough to have waterfront property, the main porch would most likely be facing the River and this would be considered the “front” of the cottage and the “back” would be the street-side door, perhaps having a smaller porch entry area.
The event will feature tours of six cottages, two boathouses and various points of interest, along with a refreshment stop along the route. There will be an opening presentation on porches at the park’s tabernacle prior to the morning and afternoon tours. In addition, there will be an optional box lunch available along with golf cart transportation for those who would like it.
The cottages on the tour are of different architectural styles including several vernacular designs with elements of different styles where local craftsmen put their signature on the designs depending upon materials available at the time. The “Ice House” cottage is an example of this concept, where a former attached ice house, an original T-plan one room cottage was transformed into a family cottage, with a tower with polygonal footprint and finial. Another, located on a street of equally consistent architectural styles with river views, is an Eastlake style cottage boasting a two-story porch with decorative truss on the second floor and inside renovations.
A third cottage, located on a central village street, is another Eastlake design, showing off a gable including exceptionally exuberant decorations with truss elements, a diagonal cross band, pierced panels and sawn scrollwork. Another centrally located cottage is a perfect example of the outgrowth of the original tent platform undergoing total transformation in 2020, the lovely embellished front gable and historically accurate lack of balustrade makes this cottage architecturally significant.
Proceeding further out from the village, the tour will feature a cottage which was originally a simple tent platform style, had a later Queen Anne Bay addition, then in the 1990s, a rear screen porch was added, and consequently a more contemporary addition was created affording beautiful views of South Bay.
On Prospect Point with spectacular river views is an Eastlake cottage boasting highly decorative gingerbread embellishment, which underwent a historically accurate restoration in 2021-2022.
One of the boathouses is a new build as its predecessor was destroyed in a Halloween storm of 2019.
Points of interest along the tour include the Columbian Hotel footprint, the Landmark building, the Wellesley Hotel and the pavilion. The lemonade stop is on the porch of a new build, a tent platform style cottage which fits seamlessly into the landscape of Crystal Bay.
n n n
Tickets for the tour will be $35 for members and $40 for non-members. They are available online at www.thousandislandparklandmarksociety.org. Landmark members will be able to buy up to four companion tickets at the member price. $15 boxed lunches will be available at the Guzzle provided by the owners of the favorite Rochester establishment Tree Town Cafe, who are operating the Guzzle this summer.
In addition, there will be a raffle with tickets available at check-in, with the items being displayed at the historic Landmark building, which will be open all day for shopping and research if desired.
-------
WHAT: Thousand Island Park Landmark Society Cottage and Garden Tour.
WHEN: Two sessions, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 20.
TICKETS: $35 for society members and $40 for non-members. Go to www.thousandislandparklandmarksociety.org
TO GET THERE: Afther crossing the Thousand Islands Bridge, take the first exit, exit 51. After exiting, proceed to stop sign, turn right and go to second stop sign. There, turn right, and proceed about 4 miles to the village of Thousand Island Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.