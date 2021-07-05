CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Land Trust is hosting a trek designed for kids this month.
The Buzz on Bugs trek will be held from 10 a.m. to noon July 20 at Zenda Farms Preserve. The trek will focus on insects that live in the preserve’s community garden, grassland habitat and vernal pools.
The event will feature interactive stations, and snacks will be provided. Kids each must be accompanied by an adult and be wearing clothing and footwear appropriate for outdoor play.
Space is limited and advance registration is requested. Register by emailing treks@tilandtrust.org, calling 315-686-5345, or visiting tilandtrust.org.
