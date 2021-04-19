WATERTOWN — The Thousand Islands Land Trust is hosting its eighth annual For The Trees Arbor Day celebration.
Through TILT and the Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District, participants can register to receive a free sapling, T-shirt and planting and care instructions.
The saplings will be available for pickup at the TILT office during business hours between April 26 and April 30. A limited number of trees are available.
Participants are encouraged to take photos of planted trees and post on social media with the hashtag -TreesForTILT. A TILT Arbor Day video will be posted to Facebook and YouTube on May 1.
Reserve a sapling by emailing volunteer@tilandtrust.org, by calling the TILT office at 315-686-5345, or by signing up on the TILT website.
