Spring is in full swing, and many people have been planting and tending to their gardens. Plants and flowers are beautiful, but they can be lethal to our four-legged friends. With a little extra planning, your garden can be fun for you and safe for your dog.
To help you keep your dog safe, the American Kennel Club offers the following tips for dog-friendly gardening:
What you’re planting could be poisonous
There are many common flowers and plants that are unsafe for dogs, and some can even be fatal. The danger could be in the flower, fruit, roots or leaves. Be sure to do your research before planting anything that could potentially harm your dog. Some plants to avoid are call a lily, sago palm, azalea and rhododendron, among others.
Beware a thorny problem
Be mindful of flowers and plants that have thorns, such as roses. The thorns can seriously injure your dog. Either leave them out of your garden or try to block your dog’s access to them.
Plant food is not dog food
Fertilizer may keep your plants and grass healthy, but it can harm your dog. Ingesting large amounts of fertilizer can cause your dog to have serious digestive problems. Always follow instructions for using fertilizer carefully, and wait the appropriate amount of time after use before letting your dog run around.
Be careful with dangerous pesticides
Products used to control insects and weeds in your garden can be harmful to your dog. Pesticides such as snail bait with metaldehyde and fly bait with methomyl are especially dangerous to your four-legged friend.
Make sure to store pesticides in areas where your dog can’t get to them, and follow the instructions for use.
