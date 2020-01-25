It is two in the afternoon and you are dying for a nap. Just a twinkling of shut-eye, a quick snooze, a few minutes resting your chin on your chest and, hopefully, you will feel better. But NO, you are at work and your boss frowns on work-time siestas.
So, what do you do? Eat a little chocolate? Suck down another cup of coffee? Scarf down sweets hoping a mix of caffeine and sugar will pick you up?
If you combine this chronic feeling of fatigue with aches and pains, a low lying haze of brain fog, feeling stressed and a susceptibility to colds, flu or other ailments, you may be tempted to self-diagnose with the controversial concept of adrenal fatigue or burnout.
“Adrenal fatigue,” while popular on the internet, is NOT an accepted medical diagnosis, but that does not mean the symptoms are not very real. Also referred to as adrenal stress, adrenal exhaustion, adrenal burnout or adrenal imbalances is the idea is that an overworked adrenal gland could be responsible for your fatigue. In 2016 a review of adrenal fatigue literature tried to test for adrenal fatigue. Researchers found conflicting results and could not prove that the condition exists.
So, what should those of us who feel exhausted, have trouble sleeping, have low blood pressure, see weight changes, experience poor digestion, have trouble concentrating and have a lowered immune system do?
The most obvious first step is to see your health care professional. You need to be evaluated for a number of serious conditions including anemia, thyroid disease, growth hormone deficiency, depression, fibromyalgia and menopause just to name a few.
While you and your health care team are trying to figure that out, there are many behaviors we can adopt to help fight the feeling of stress and it’s many symptoms.
Here are a few:
Follow good sleep hygiene practices. This mean no caffeine, nicotine or alcohol near bedtime, no TV, computer, cell phone or other source of blue light before (or while in) bed. Limit naps to 30 minutes in the day. Exercise helps sleep but exercise too close to bedtime may keep you up. Get adequate natural daylight. Keep the bedroom cool — between 60 and 67 degrees.
Exercise. Being active almost every day can do much to rev the inner motor. A mix of cardiovascular, strength training, balance and stretches can counteract aches and pains, keep joints limber, improve digestion, maintain a healthy weight and help you concentrate.
Limit your caffeine. This is my personal weakness. Anecdotally, many people report feeling better when they limit their coffee to a few cups in the morning. Give it a try and see if it helps you.
Good nutrition supports every cell of our body. This is my first go-to when I find my energy levels sub-par. It is a psychological pick-up to indulge in food that feel like a “living thing.” Lots of fresh vegetables, fruits, salads, sprouted seeds, nuts and whole grains are a basic of healthy eating.
Manage stress as best you can. Breathe deeply, exercise, practice yoga, follow good financial management. Simply do something nice for yourself. If you are struggling with stress see a professional who can help you manage in a way that works for you.
Cathy Moore is a registered dietitian-nutritionist and the agriculture program leader at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson county. Contact her at 315-788-8450 or cmm17@cornell.edu.
