An apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles at Eighth street and Grand avenue on Aug. 6, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. About 10 million renters — or 14% of the U.S. population — are still behind on about $70 billion in rent, according to The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Of those, 40% said they are somewhat likely or very likely to be evicted in the next two months once the protections end. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS