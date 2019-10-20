You can stay in Barbie’s real-life Malibu Dreamhouse

You’ve heard of Holiday Barbie and Superstar Barbie. Now get ready for Airbn-Barbie.
The Mattel toy brand announced Thursday that Barbie has listed her Malibu Dreamhouse, a not-plastic, very real luxury villa, that will be available for users to book for $60 per night starting Oct. 23 on Airbnb.
The two-bed, two-bath home will be available to rent for a one-time-only, two-night stay from Oct. 27-29.
Located in the heart of Malibu, Calif., the ocean-front, three-story residence includes an indoor theater, a basketball court, an outdoor dining patio, a meditation space, a hobby studio, a fully stocked kitchen and a sunset-facing infinity pool equipped with a water slide.
In celebration of Barbie’s 60th anniversary, the company will also make a donation to one of the charities involved in the Barbie Dream Gap Project on the guests’ behalf. Plus, visitors will have access to a walk-in closet that doubles as an exhibit showcasing six decades of Barbie’s fashion evolution.
According to the Barbie website, the experience also features a meet-and-greet with celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, a one-on-one fencing lesson with fencing medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad, a globally inspired cooking lesson with Gina Clarke-Helm of Malibu Seaside Chef and a behind-the-scenes tour of Columbia Memorial Space Center with pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers.
“As a homeowner and entrepreneur, I am excited to be hosting my Dreamhouse for the first time on Airbnb!” Barbie posted on the home-rental site. “It’s full of inspiration, like pictures of the 200+ careers I’ve had and the role models in my life, so I hope it inspires you to remember that you can be anything!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.