MANNSVILLE — The 42nd annual Winona Forest Tourathon is scheduled for Feb. 12, beginning at the CCC Camp, County Route 90.
There are three distances. Start time for the 50K cross-country ski event is at 8:30, with the start of the 12.5K and 25K events following at 9 a.m.
Day-of-race bib pick-up and sign-in under the tent begins at 7:30 a.m.
Cost: $35 for the 12.5K, $40 for the 25K and $55 for the 50K The student category cost is $25 and $30. Discounted family registration is available.
Because of the pandemic, Tourathon organizers will continue to adhere to the following health/safety guidelines:
n Bib pick-up will be outdoors. Unvaccinated skiers should wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of distance from others.
n Masks must be worn at race start for unvaccinated individuals.
n There will be no warming up or cooling down on the course. There is a groomed trail (Pussycat) directly behind CCC Camp that can be used.
n There is a small warming hut, but it is impossible to maintain social distancing, so only vaccinated individuals should enter the hut.
n No post-race activities.
n Register by Jan. 9 to receive a commemorative race keepsake.
n Bring your own hydration/energy snacks.
More info and details can be found at winonaforest.com or skireg registration pages.
For specific questions, write to pmoyer2@yahoo.com.
Directions to the CCC Camp can be found on the website of the Winona Forest Recreation Association.
