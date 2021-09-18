Capt. Eugene J. Vaadi, 34, waves to crowds that assembled in Clayton on Sunday, Aug. 21, 1955, to pay tribute to the air force officer upon his return from 31 months imprisonment in China. With the captain are his daughters, Donna Faye, 9, left, and Jean Ann, 12, right, with his first wife, Mrs. Elizabeth Weller Vaadi, in the front seat. Watertown Daily Times