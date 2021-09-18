CLAYTON — One event in the remarkable life of LaFargeville-area native Lt. Col Eugene J. Vaadi occurred on Aug. 21, 1955. It was “Capt. Eugene Vaadi” day in this village, and about 10,000 people gathered for the celebration.
Cars streteched out for an estimated 4 miles en route to Clayton with persons seeking to join the celebration. There was an hour-long parade with about 2,000 marchers, and afterward, speeches. Four jets from Hancock Field in Syracuse screamed over the village in tribute. A proclamation was read, which honored Lt. Col. Vaadi for fighting for our freedoms.
He was given a new Oldsmobile, a gift from funds raised by the sponsors of the celebration, Colon-Couch Post 821, Clayton American Legion and the Clayton Chamber of Commerce.
There were also five special guests: five airmen who served as Lt. Col. Vaadi’s crew when their B-17 was shot down over Germany. One of them was gunner Neil J. Duell of Oswego.
Deeply moved by the show of friendship and appreciation, Lt. Col. Vaadi fought back emotion to humbly “thank everyone and throughout the United States with the hope that I will be able to uphold the faith that everyone has in me.”
He would uphold that faith for many years to come.
Lt. Col. Vaadi observed his 100th birthday July 1 in Sarasota, Fla., where he resided. Shortly after that milestone joyously observed with family and friends, the former war pilot quietly lifted off from this Earth, taking with him a steadfast spirit developed throughout an exceptional life in which the first generation American served in three wars and was held as a prisoner in two of them — by the Third Reich, and less than a decade later, by Chinese Communists.
“I don’t ever recall him losing his temper,” son Michael W. Vaadi of Bradenton, Fla., said. “He was pretty even-keeled.”
Several relatives, mainly distant cousins of Lt. Col. Vaadi’s, still live in the Watertown area, including Joseph Vaadi, the head basketball coach at Jefferson Community College.
Lt. Col. Vaadi, who had resided in Florida since the 1960s, grew up on a farm outside LaFargeville, on Vaadi Road, off State Route 12, the son of John and Mary Vaadi. John R. Vaadi came to the U.S. in 1913 from Austria-Hungary, which dissolved after World War I into the countries of Austria, Hungary, Czechoslovakia and Yugoslavia. John R. Vaadi died in 1982 in Florida at the age of 87.
Lt. Col. Vaadi was born in Watertown and graduated in 1939 from Alexandria Bay High School. He then worked for New York Air Brake, according to Times files, and enlisted in the Air Corps on Aug. 17, 1942, at Pine Camp. He was called for active service in February of 1943. He went through pilot training at Maxwell Field, Ala., and was sent overseas in November of 1944.
He was assigned to the Eighth Air Force, 385th Bomb Group, to fly B-17 bombers that were stationed in England. He was on his 19th mission when he didn’t return.
In March of 1945, the B-17 he was piloting over Germany was shot down. He and other crewmen were held as prisoners for nearly three months until Germany’s capitulation.
In August of 1955, he was released after nearly 31 months as a captive of Chinese Communists. His B-29 was shot down on Jan. 12, 1953 by MIGs over North Korea.
In the Vietnam War, Lt. Col. Vaadi flew C-130s military transport aircraft throughout Southeast Asia.
He retired from the military in 1967 but continued to fly.
“He worked as a corporate pilot up until about 1999, when he hung up his wings,” Michael W. Vaadi said. “He was about 78. From the time he’d been a pilot, I think he probably spent more time in the air than he did on the ground. That was kind of like a joke.”
In interviews with the Times, Lt. Col. Vaadi recalled his capture in Germany and North Korea. One interview was in July of 1945, when three members of his B-17 crew were weekend guests at his LaFargeville home.
Lt. Col Vaadi told the Times that his group was leading the Eighth Air Force attack when his B-17 was attacked by between 30 and 50 Focke-Wulf Fw 190s, which severely damaged the plane and set it afire. The crew and pilot bailed out.
“Lt. Vaadi does not remember leaving the plane as he was blown out by the explosion of the gas tank when the fire reached it,” the Times reported. “When he became conscious, he was approximately 1,000 feet in the air and his parachute had opened, though he does not remember pulling the rip-cord. The last three crew members to jump saw the ship disintegrate in the air and never expected to see him alive again. His co-pilot said the plane blew up just as he left the ship.”
Lt. Col. Vaadi landed in the middle of a field, where a farmer was doing his spring work. The farmer grabbed a pitch fork and ran after the downed pilot, intent on stabbing him. But Lt. Col. Vaadi’s parachute was still attached to him, which rapidly dragged him away. But other civilians eventually grabbed him. A German soldier then arrived.
“For you, the war is over,” the soldier told the pilot.
But the captives were constantly moved as the American forces advanced. In Frankfurt, they were taken to an interrogation center and kept in solitary confinement. They were then moved to a distribution camp a day’s train ride from the center.
“Just as they alighted from the train, an American P-47 strafed the train and dropped two 500-pound bombs on the locomotive, blowing the entire front part of the train off the track’” the Times noted.
The prisoners were eventually forced to march to a camp near Munich.
The Germans fed them grass soup with two thin slices of German black bread, which they found out later was 40 percent sawdust.
“The American Red Cross parcels really saved many lives,” Lt. Vaadi told the Times.
The prisoners arrived at Moosburg on April 18, 1945 and remained there until liberated by Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army on April 30. They were then moved to France, where Lt. Col. Vaadi regained the 40 pounds he lost as a prisoner.
In August of 1955, from his home in LaFargeville, Lt. Col. Vaadi recalled his capture and torture as a prisoner of Communist China during the Korean War. He was freed Aug. 4, with 10 other airmen/captives.
Lt. Col. Vaadi “asserted he was not embittered by his nearly 31 months of privation and torture as a prisoner of the communists, who at one point during 30 weeks of constant questioning, made him stand for 32 consecutive hours under the suffering of brutal kicking by his captors,” the Times reported.
His B-29 was shot down Jan. 12, 1953 “while on a routine leaflet dropping mission over North Korea.”
“We were attacked by MIGs in three passes, knocking out the numbers two, three and four engines,” Lt. Col. Vaadi said. “The plane narrowly missed being hit by rockets which would have blown us all to bits.”
He gave the order to bail out. Along with co-pilot Lt. Wallace Brown of Montgomery, Ala., they came down in a hilly area north of the Yalu River.
Lt. Col. Vaadi quickly hid and buried his belongings, including his parachute. The next day, on Jan. 13, he was taking shelter in thick shrubbery “when he was suddenly surrounded by Reds.”
He was led to a truck, where three other airmen were held. Their interrogation began in Mukden, Manchuria, Lt. Col Vaadi told the Times.
Lt. Col Vaadi eventually ended up being held in Peiping, a former name for Beijing. He was thrown in solitary confinement and was subjected to 7½ months of steady interrogation — hour after hour and mostly at night to prevent sleep.
He wasn’t permitted to go outdoors until June, 1953. He received his first letter from home on Sept. 8, 1954. He was allowed to write back to his family back home in the north country, in which he asked for warm slipper socks, chocolates and concentrated food. At the time, he was married to the former Mary Elizabeth Weller of Clayton. They had two children, Jean Ann and Donna Faye. Among Lt. Col. Vaadi’s survivors is his second wife, Marguerite Morrison Vaadi, 86. They wed in 1959.
In November of 1954, Lt. Col Vaadi and 12 other prisoners held by the Communists were given six-year prison sentences on a charge of spying.
His family in LaFargeville received a telegram from president Dwight D. Eisenhower later that November that said the U.S. government was “using every feasible means” to gain his freedom.
“I never gave up hope of being released,” Lt. Col. Vaadi told the Times. “There was a time prior to September, 1954 when I didn’t know whether the outside world knew what had happened to us. Things looked better, however, when mail came. My hopes for freedom rose after the trial as I figured it was all part of a propaganda pattern.”
In another act of propaganda, in early 1955, the Chinese invited Lt. Col. Vaadi’s family to China to visit him. His sister, Mrs. John J. (Margaret) Geng of LaFargeville regarded the offer as “purely a scheme” to lure Americans behind the Iron Curtain to be held as hostages. The State Department decided not to issue passports related to the offer.
Lt. Col. Vaadi was finally released in August of 1955.
He told the times shortly after that release that “the Chinese Reds were much more stringent in their interrogation methods than the Nazis.”
He added, “I just want to forget all that has happened during those long months. It’s like coming back from the dead.”
Michael Vaadi said his dad was moving back and forth between the north country and Florida in the late 1950s, early 1960s before finally settling in Florida in 1963.
“His first station after he came back from overseas in the early ’60s, was in Orlando,” Mr. Vaadi said.
His dad visited his hometown area several times through the 1990s and in 2000.
With the help of home health aides, Lt. Col Vaadi was able to live in his Sarasota home until this summer.
“We had a 100th birthday party for him in July,” Mr. Vaadi said. “We had relatives from all over and visit for the party. He was still living at home at the time, and then he just started failing and went into a couple of assisted loving care facilities, went into the hospital a couple of times, and then went into Hospice. He wasn’t in Hospice but maybe two days before he passed.”
Lt. Col. Vaadi, who died Aug. 28, was laid to rest Sept. 3 at Sarasota National Cemetery. A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held sometime next year.
“There were a lot of relatives who came for his birthday celebration, and then a little bit more than a month afterward, a lot of them weren’t able to come for his funeral services, so we thought it best to plan something for this spring or early summer to do another gathering and a celebration of his life,” Mr. Vaadi said.
The celebration will have echoes of the “Capt. Eugene Vaadi” in Clayton of 66 years ago. At that celebration, Frederick T. Devlin, New York State Legion Commander and principal speaker, turned to Lt. Col Vaadi and told him directly:
“The American people never forgot you. You belong to the legion but today the legion belongs to you. Anything within the power of the American Legion to ever give you, is yours.”
Times archive librarian Kelly Burdick contributed to this report.
