A Texas furniture tycoon bet $4.5M on the Bengals for the Super Bowl

A Texas furniture tycoon known for his generosity and love of gambling set a record for the largest mobile sports bet made in history, according to media reports.
Jim McIngvale, better known as the business magnate “Mattress Mack,” bet $4.53 million on the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl.
Louisiana just launched mobile sports betting on Jan. 28, and McIngvale drove 100 miles from Houston to a convenience store just across the Louisiana border. He used the Caesars Sportsbook app and had to keep upping his bet because the app wouldn’t let him bet that much at one time.
The Bengals lost to the Rams 23-20 on Sunday.
McIngvale’s $4.53 million bet isn’t his first big sports bet — it’s not even his first bet on this year’s Super Bowl.
In November, he put $2 million on the New England Patriots to win it all, at 23-1 odds. The bet was a promotion for his customers. If New England won, his customers would get their money back on purchases. He missed out on about $11.9 million in bets on a similar promotion during the 2019 World Series when he went all-in on the Houston Astros.
He also placed more than $2 million on a horse in last year’s Kentucky Derby. The horse, Essential Quality, ended up finishing fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.