Protecting your heart is important and a focus in February each year as we celebrate American Heart Month. Physically (and emotionally, although not my focus for today’s article) keeping your heart safe happens in many different ways. The last couple of years have not done us any favors as our stress has increased, food and beverage consumption has increased (and I’m not talking vegetables and water), and physical activity as decreased (sitting on endless Zoom calls and binge watching our pandemic favorites). However, the following actions we may not traditionally think of as affecting heart health have a big impact.
n Eat healthy fats. Some fats are good for us. Instead of thinking about what you shouldn’t have, focus on what you should — avocados, almonds, walnuts, salmon, olive oil. Work these into what you eat on a daily basis.
n Floss your teeth — every single day. What do your teeth have to do with your heart? Studies show that the same bacteria in the mouth that cause gum disease can move into the bloodstream and impact blood vessels — creating issues for circulation and impacting how hard your heart has to work.
n Sleep. Have I mentioned that I adore sleep? It’s how our bodies and brains recover from all we ask of them every day. Not getting enough of it causes disruptions in underlying health conditions and biological processes.
n Don’t sit for too long. I finally got a standing desk and am not sure how I lived without it. Most of us spend hours on end sitting for both work and pleasure. Be aware of how much you are sitting and start decreasing it where you can. Stand at work, take the stairs, park a little further away to move a little bit more, walk back to the mailbox instead of stopping when you pull in the driveway.
n Avoid secondhand smoke. Studies show that the risk of developing heart disease is about 25 to 30% higher for people exposed to secondhand smoke. Be firm about not allowing it in your vehicle or house — and of course avoid the firsthand kind too.
In addition to what you do for you (this month and throughout 2022), you can bring awareness to the importance of heart health by doing the following:
n Wear Red on Feb. 4. That’s the day dedicated to raising heart health awareness through a visual campaign that plays out in communities and on social media across the country.
n Use social media to encourage others to adopt heart healthy practices.
n Participate in community events such as the Heart Walk. You can start fundraising now.
Whatever actions you take to protect your heart matter. They can be big or small, shared with others or kept all to yourself. Just remember to sometimes put yourself first and give yourself what you need to stay healthy, happy and strong.
