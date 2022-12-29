Americans intend to travel in ’23 despite economic concerns

Air travelers line up to board an American Airlines flight to Honolulu at O’Hare International Airport on March 11, 2021, in Chicago. A new poll says around six in 10 American adults plan on taking a trip within the next six months. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

 Antonio Perez

Around six in 10 American adults plan on taking a trip within the next six months, despite economic concerns, according to new research by MMGY Travel Intelligence as part of its 2022 Portrait of American Travelers’ “Winter Edition” survey, conducted with over 4,500 adults.

Among those who didn’t report active travel plans within the next six months, 45% mentioned the high cost of travel and 41% mentioned their financial situation as the main driver of why they’re not traveling. A smaller number, 25%, also mentioned they didn’t have enough time to travel — a 9% increase from the last survey, conducted in July.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.