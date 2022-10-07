PULASKI — A University at Albany documentary studies major has combined his love of the outdoors and photography to reel in unusual sights during the annual salmon and trout runs in these parts.
Zachary S. Canaperi, Averill Park, Rensselaer County, arrived in Pulaski on Sept. 29 with a load of camera equipment with a goal of capturing underwater shots of the annual runs. He’s familiar with the annual phenomenon, which attracts thousands of anglers to the area each year.
Maturing Chinook and Coho salmon that are returning to the Salmon River usually begin to stage off the Salmon River mouth in late August. Other salmon strains begin entering the Salmon River in late October and continue through spring. Brown trout enter the river from mid-September to mid-November.
“This whole project is about the fish,” Mr. Canaperi said on Sept. 30, a day before his two-day project concluded. “It’s a world-class fishery, and I thought showing it from a different angle may be powerful.”
Mr. Canaperi can also offer a fresh perspective in that it’s his first visit to Pulaski. But he knew about its reputation for fishing and the annual fall runs of salmon and trout.
“I know about most big fishing spots in New York through my research and I’ve been fishing for so long,” he said. “But I’ve never been here. I’m a fisherman and outdoorsman and have loved nature since I was little.”
Mr. Canaperi learned as he went along the Salmon River, dipping in his camera, protected by a budget-friendly underwater housing unit he found online.
“The one I found was like $200, a chance kind of brand thing,” he said. “But it’s been working so far. Hopefully, no leaks.”
While in the Pulaski, Mr. Canaperi, a senior at University at Albany, stayed at Deer Creek Motel.
“Originally, my plan was to sleep in the back of my 2008 Grand Cherokee,” he said. “However, I thought the better of this. It’d be very difficult to keep my electronics charged and all my gear organized. When I called Deer Creek there were only two nights available, a Thursday and Friday, so I jumped on it.”
The project, he said, is not for college credit. In addition to focusing on underwater shots of salmon and trout, Mr. Canaperi took several photos reflecting the popularity of fishing in the Pulaski area.
“It’s mostly something I wanted to do on my own,” he said. “I could definitely apply this to some of the classes in different ways, like my narrative journalism class.”
At Albany, Mr. Canaperi is taking six classes this semester.
“Before I went to Pulaski, I made sure to get my school work done in advance so I wouldn’t miss any due dates while I was away,” he said. “A couple classes I had to miss because I left on a Thursday. I emailed my professors in advance and they were all really understanding, especially because what I was doing was related to my program.”
In the first few days of his project, Mr. Canaperi experienced some setbacks.
“There’s fish in there, but they’re definitely hard to get on camera,” he said. “The water is murky. It’s moving quick. I use underwater housing and when you’re in the rough current, the bubbles kind of get in front of the lens and block everything. I’m just working all of that out.”
For his underwater shots, Mr. Canaperi worked in water that is shallow enough where he can bend down and dip in his camera.
“There’s a screen on my camera, but once you get underwater, it’s pretty hard to see that,” he said. “If you know where the fish is, you kind of have to plan your composition where you want that to be in the frame.”
Another issue was connecting to the web.
“One problem I ran into soon after arriving was that there was no Wi-Fi or service at the motel I was staying at,” Mr. Canaperi said. “I had to make runs to Dunkin’ Donuts in downtown Pulaski to turn in assignments and stay in touch with people.”
Mr. Canaperi, a native of Bridgewater, Conn., moved to the Albany area when he was 7. The Hudson Valley Community College graduate went to a couple of colleges to earn a bachelor’s degree, before he found out the correct fit for his career aspirations at University at Albany, dropping his cinema studies at Binghamton University. “I was studying abstract films, and I wasn’t getting too much from that.”
He also spent time working at landscaping and construction firms after he attended Hudson Valley CC.
“I finally decided to go back to school and finish my degree at University at Albany,” he said. “So far, I’m really liking it.”
