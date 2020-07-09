CHAUMONT — The second annual Barns & Boats Bike Tour, established last year as an annual fundraising event to bring the sport of open-water rowing to the area, will roll out of this community on July 18, but largely with a different mission during the pandemic.
The entry fee has been reduced to $10 this year, as compared to the fees of last year ranging from $25 to $50 depending on the length of the course.
Barns & Boats Bike Tour founder and organizer Julie L. Smith said she just wants people to get out and ride this year.
“The pandemic is affecting people in different ways and we didn’t want to fully engage in fundraising efforts this year in the event that people were facing financial hardships,” Ms. Smith said.
There are three “loop”options: 12, 36 and 52 miles — all $10. Rides start at Bay Breeze Golf Links, 11390 Cheever Road.
The tour’s bike routes, Ms. Smith said, were designed by local businesses.
“We hope that riders think about supporting them,” she said. “We know that a lot of people are getting time to get back on their bikes so we just want to give people another reason to get out and ride.”
The “social distancing” of riders will be taken into account, Ms. Smith said.
“We feel confident that we can keep riders socially distant by capping the amount of riders, utilizing rolling starts to send riders out in small groups,” Ms. Smith said. “Riders are expected to have masks with them to wear at business establishments. We will feed people well with a ‘to-go’ lunch after the ride that people can take with them, or utilize outdoor seating at Bay Breeze Golf Links.”
Maps of the loops will be sent out to registered participants and paper cue sheets will be distributed on the day of the ride.
“The course will be marked with a mix of marked lines on the road and road signs along all three loops,” Ms. Smith said. “Our ride last year went well and brought out great riders who navigated the course easily.”
It’s preferred that riders preregister, Ms. Smith said, to allow organizers to consider participant caps, prepare ride materials in advance and to be as “touchless” as possible.
Riders can register at bikereg.com.
The ride is presented by the Lake Ontario Rowing Club, which Ms. Smith founded.
Ms. Smith, a school principal in Beverly, Mass., is a graduate of Syracuse University, where she was a member of its crew team and where she developed a love of rowing. She’s continued the sport in her adult life and is a member of a club near her Beverly home. She realized that areas around Cape Vincent, such as Mud Bay, are also conducive for rowing and wanted to spread the word and have people try the sport. Part of her goal is to make the sport more accessible to people.
The Lake Ontario Rowing Club recently acquired its first boat.
“We found a boat that is made in Australia that is perfect to use as a training boat for new rowers,” Ms. Smith said. “I’ll continue to add boats as the interest in rowing grows. This is not so much a business venture as it is a desire to share the experience and make the sport of rowing accessible in the north country. “
People interested in the rowing club should contact Ms. Smith at jslatesm@gmail.com or send a message to her through the Lake Ontario Rowing Club’s Facebook page.
There is a two-hour introductory session to learn the basics of the boat and the stroke, with a cost of $25.
“If interest is piqued beyond that, the suggestion is to pay an initial membership fee of $150 that will include at least 10 hours of private coaching sessions and an unlimited use of the equipment for the remainder of the season,” Ms. Smith said. “We’re hoping that with gyms and fitness centers closed, that we might find some people who are looking for some fitness alternatives.”
