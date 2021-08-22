Bringing your pet along on camping trips is a fun and adventurous way to enjoy nature and get some exercise together. The American Kennel Club shares the following safety tips for dog owners to consider before packing the tents:
n Visit the vet. Before taking your dog camping with the family, visit your veterinarian to make sure your dog is healthy and that all of his vaccinations are up to date. Take a copy of the records with you in case of an emergency on the campgrounds.
n Be prepared. Always be equipped for an emergency. Pack a pet first aid kit to take with you. Be sure to include tweezers to remove ticks should your dog encounter any, styptic powder to stop bleeding, hydrogen peroxide to clean wounds, and bandages.
n Bug off. All sorts of insects, including fleas and ticks, are prevalent in the sort of woodsy areas where campsites are located. Make sure to give your dog all necessary flea and tick prevention treatments before your trip.
n Day and night. Take a flashlight with you for night walks and a water bottle and portable bowl so your dog can stay hydrated when you’re out during the day. Also, don’t forget bags to pick up after your dog’s bathroom breaks.
n ID information. Identification is extremely important in any case, but it’s especially important when you are on unfamiliar grounds. In addition to checking the tag on his collar to make sure the information is current, if your dog has a microchip, check with the recovery service provider to ensure your contact information is current. You may even want to consider getting a temporary tag to add to your dog’s collar that includes the name of the campsite where you’ll be, your assigned location and the phone number of the nearest ranger station in case of bad reception.
