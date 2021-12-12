Years in the making, the highly anticipated Club Med Quebec Charlevoix officially welcomed its first visitors this month. Located 90 minutes from the Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport, the property is in an ideal location to take in the surrounding views, nestled between the mountains and the scenic St. Lawrence River.
The resort consists of 302 rooms, including 25 suites in an Exclusive Collection, and it caters to all types of travelers, from families and groups of friends to couples and solo travelers.
“We are thrilled to finally open our doors to Club Med Quebec Charlevoix and to Canada,” said Henri Giscard D’Estaing, President, Club Med.
“As we ease back into travel, we know this picturesque property hidden in the mountains of Charlevoix will be a front-runner for domestic and international vacationers. Club Med has operated for over 50 years in this country, and we are honored to continue our investment with our first Canadian property and first four-season mountain resort in North America.”
When people think of the phrase “all-inclusive,” usually a beachfront property in a tropical locale comes to mind. While Club Med has all-inclusive resorts in warm-weather destinations, the company also offers an all-inclusive mountain experience, which is what visitors will experience at Club Med Quebec.
In addition to cozy accommodations and all-day gourmet dining, unlimited beverages, lift tickets and even lessons are included in the cost. The property also has spacious kids and teen clubs with stimulating activities included for all ages.
With more than 300 acres to explore, guests can hit the slopes for snowboarding, skiing and sledding during the snowy months. Those who prefer a more leisurely activity can choose to ice skate, snowshoe or hike. Experts stand ready to help adventurers find proper equipment as well as teach lessons and guide snowshoers through the mountain trails.
Winter isn’t the only time travelers can visit this resort though. The spring and summer months allow guests to venture out on hikes and soak in the warm weather, and fall comes with unbeatable views of the colorful foliage.
There is a variety of activities available for all types of travelers, and the Club Med Quebec location especially appeals to vacationers looking for an international feel without traveling overseas.
“A traveler ideal for Club Med Quebec really could be couples, singles or families. It’s someone who is looking to still kind of stay domestic and doesn’t want to spend 10 hours on a flight, especially with kids. It’s super convenient to get to the village,” said Todd Embree, a Travel Adviser at Gypsea Travels, LLC and a Platinum Adviser with Club Med.
Wellness continues to be a growing trend among travelers, and Club Med Quebec has visitors covered in this department. Not only is there a fitness center with weights, bikes and treadmills right on property, but the resort also offers classes such as yoga, spinning, Zumba and much more. The fitness area is also home to a pool, hammam and outdoor jacuzzi.
To top off the wellness experience, guests can treat themselves to a therapeutic treatment at the Club Med Spa by Sothys.
It won’t take guests long to know they’re at a Club Med village upon arrival, as the Club Med spirit is apparent from the start. The warm, welcoming service, vibrant entertainment scene, spacious lounge areas and positive energy fill each space, offering guests a familiar feel in a new place.
“When you go to Club Med, you get the feeling that they care that you’re there. They take the time to know your name; they take the time to know your wants; they take the time to know your needs,” Embree said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.