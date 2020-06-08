CANTON — The second phase of the village’s two-part electric vehicle charging project is now complete, with a new DC Fast Charger station installed in the municipal parking lot off Hodskin Street this week.
The project grew out of village board discussions last year about an increasing need for public EV charging stations and is largely funded by a $30,000 rebate from National Grid and an $8,000 grant from the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority.
The DC Fast Charger is designed to charge EVs quickly and is currently the fastest type of charging station on the market. In general, Fast Chargers enable 40 miles of driving for every 10 minutes of charging, and a full charge can be provided in less than an hour.
Canton’s Fast Charger is now the only Fast Charger between Watertown and Plattsburgh. The only other public Fast Charger currently in Northern New York is off Route 81 at the North Country Welcome Center, 26 miles northwest of Watertown in Alexandria Bay.
Through a partnership between the village board, ChargePoint and National Grid, the already-installed Level 2 charging station, which typically takes between four and six hours to fully charge an EV, is free to use through at least next year.
The village board plans to discuss user payment options for the DC Fast Charger at its June 15 meeting.
