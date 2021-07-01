REDWOOD — Local teenagers between the ages of 14 and 18 — potentially the next generation of stewards and scientists studying our environment — are invited to join the Indian River Lakes Conservancy’s Project WHIRL this summer.
Participants will learn about watershed management, aquatic resources and invasive species management.
WHIRL (Water and Habitat on the Indian River Lakes) is a program that started in 2019 as a collaboration between the Indian River Lakes Conservancy, the Indian River Central School District, the Friends of Recreation Conservation and Environmental Stewardship program at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry, the Izaak Walton League and the St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management.
This year’s program begins Wednesday, July 14 and meets for a full day every Wednesday through Aug. 25.
Participants can expect to kayak several lakes and learn to assess and improve water quality through nature-based shoreline approaches. They will also participate in a research project to raise and release a Eurasian watermilfoil-eating weevil bug to help control unwanted, invasive plants in the Indian River Lakes.
“We’re trying to raise the next generation of stewards and scientists, and we are already seeing more local students going on to study environmental sciences after high-school because of their experiences with WHIRL,” Heidi Sourwine, program coordinator at IRLC said in a news release. “This is one way we can protect local land and water into the future.”
The WHIRL program, Ms. Sourwine said, is unique to the area.
“It offers teens a chance to see what professionals do in the field every day,” she said. “Kids might know what it’s like to be a doctor or a teacher because they see these professionals in their everyday life. They may never have encountered a fish biologist or limnologist.”
In a second track of the program initiated through the Indian River Central School District, Indian River students can sign up and take the class as a summer course: Environmental Science in the Indian River Lakes Region.
Clarkson University signed onto the program as a partner this year and has been instrumental in developing WHIRL and “taking it to the next level” according to IRLC executive director Wylie Huffman.
Diana T. White, assistant professor at Clarkson, and two Clarkson students funded through the New York’s Great Lakes Basin Small Grants Program, will serve as mentors to the high-school participants. Ms. White is a mathematical biologist interested in research problems that are at the interface between mathematics and biology.
A public outreach event where the WHIRL protectors will share their experiences with the community is scheduled for Aug. 7.
WHIRL registration will remain open until spaces are filled. For more info, visit indianriverlakes.org or call the nonprofit at 315-482-4757.
The details
n WHAT: Water and Habitat on the Indian River Lakes (Project WHIRL).
n WHAT IT IS: A collaboration between Indian River Lakes Conservancy and partners to teach teens between ages 14 and 18 about watershed management, aquatic resources and invasive species management.
n WHEN: Wednesdays, July 14 through Aug. 25.
n TO REGISTER: To inquire about enrollment, email info@indianriverlakes.org or call 315-482-4757. There is no cost for the program.
