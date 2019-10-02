POTSDAM — The Crane Symphony Orchestra at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music will present four classic works in its first concert of the academic year, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall.
The performance will open with the overture from “Die Meistersinger” by Richard Wagner, followed by two beloved concertos, featuring two student winners of the 2019 Crane Concerto Competition. Jonathan Kim ‘20 (New York City) will perform alongside the orchestra in the “Concerto for Violoncello” by Antonín Dvorák, while Christian Verfenstein ‘20 (Huntington Station) will be the featured soloist in “Piano Concerto No. 2” by Sergei Rachmaninoff.
The concert will conclude with “Symphony No. 5 (Reformation)” by Felix Mendelssohn.
