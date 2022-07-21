The Safe Haven Museum and Educational Center
The Safe Haven Museum and Education Center in Oswego tells the story of 982 mainly Jewish refugees who fled Europe during World War II as part of the U.S. government’s “Safe Haven” program in August 1944.
Safe Haven was the only official U.S. Government activity to rescue Jewish refugees during the Second World War for victims of the Nazi Holocaust. The refugees were brought from Italy, but originated from other parts of Europe.
Those arriving were placed in Fort Ontario, behind barbed wire and given no official status. They were told they would be returned to their homelands after the war and would have no rights to enter the United States. In fact, due to political pressure, at the war’s end they were allowed to stay in the United States.
To Visit
WHAT/WHERE: Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum, 2 E Seventh St., Oswego
ADMISSION: $5 for adults, $3 for students and children. Open through Labor Day between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Sunday
CONTACT: 315-342-3003
ONLINE: www.safehavenmuseum.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.