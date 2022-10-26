Dear Aggie: Why do we carve pumpkins around Halloween?
Halloween, just like most holidays, has a rich history full of traditions that date back hundreds of years. Traditions like trick-or-treating, dressing up in costumes, or carving pumpkins don’t just spring up out of nowhere. However, tracking down the exact origins of these traditions can be near impossible due to widespread folklore, differences in culture, and of course lack of written documentation.
One theory about why we carve pumpkins goes back to a character named “Stingy Jack” in Celtic folklore. As the story goes, Jack was cunning man who had a run in with the Devil at a local bar and decided to share a drink with him. Jack, who was known as a cheapskate, refused to pay for his drink and instead convinced the Devil to morph into a coin so he could pay. The Devil agreed so they could both drink for free; however, Jack swiftly took the Devil disguised as a coin and slid him into his pocket next to silver cross, making it impossible for the devil to morph to his original form. Jack would only let him go if he promised to never take Jack’s soul, and the Devil agreed. When Jack died, God refused to let him into heaven and due to their agreement, the Devil didn’t take his soul. Instead, he was sent to wander the night with only a coal to light his way. The townspeople started to call him “Jack of the lantern” which eventually turned to “Jack o’ lantern”. They began to carve their own lanterns from potatoes, beets, and pumpkins to ward off evil spirits.
While there are a few other theories on why this tradition started, that is one story that is widely accepted as the beginning. Even if it may not be the true origin, it still sets the perfect spooky mood for Halloween. One of the great parts of living in the North Country is there’s plenty of things to help set that mood, from the beautiful autumn leaves, the perfect chill in the air, and plenty of pumpkin patches to make your own Jack o’ lantern. If you’re planning on telling the story of Stingy Jack this year and carving out some time to spend with your friends and family, we always suggest shopping local for your pumpkins. There are two u-pick pumpkin patches in Jefferson County — Elmer Creek Farm and Old McDonald’s Farm. There are also plenty of other places to get local pumpkins so keep an eye out for roadside stands and nurseries such as Windy Acres Nursery and Martins Greenhouse. The Watertown Saturday Farmers Market has one more day open (October 29th) and you can also check local grocery stores.
When you are looking for the perfect pumpkin to carve and ward away Stingy Jack, keep the following in mind. Try to pick your design before you pick the pumpkin, so you know what size and shape you need. If you knock on the outside of the pumpkin, it should make a hollow sound which tells you it’s ripe and ready for carving. You should also avoid any soft spots, as this means it’s starting to rot! Lastly, have fun, enjoy the time with loved ones, and watch out for Stingy Jack!
Written by Amanda Bickford, Cornell Cooperative Extension, local foods and marketing specialist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.