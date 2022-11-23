Disney, Virgin and Viking land top awards in U.S. News & World Report

It was no surprise Disney Cruise Line landed the top award for U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking for best cruise lines for families. It’s the ninth year in a row the Mouse had commanded that category.
But DCL also was named the top line for sailing the Caribbean.
Sir Richard Branson’s kid-free Virgin Voyages, though, held its own taking the “Best Cruise Lines for the Money” title, and coming in runner-up to Disney for Caribbean honors.
Other honors went to Viking Ocean Cruises, which won three categories: best luxury, best for couples and best in the Mediterranean.
The top three in each category are:
Best Cruise Lines in the Caribbean
Best Cruise Lines for Families
2. Royal Caribbean International
Best Cruise Lines for the Money
Best Cruise Lines for Couples
Best Cruise Lines in the Mediterranean
3. Regent Seven Seas Cruises
