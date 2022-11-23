Disney, Virgin and Viking land top awards in U.S. News & World Report

Disney Cruise Line announced it will take over construction of the Global Dream cruise ship, which was sold after its Dream Cruises went into bankruptcy. (Disney/TNS)

It was no surprise Disney Cruise Line landed the top award for U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking for best cruise lines for families. It’s the ninth year in a row the Mouse had commanded that category.

But DCL also was named the top line for sailing the Caribbean.

